World Bank extends support to several key projects in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPUDC), in collaboration with the World Bank, is executing a series of quality construction projects aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure. The projects, which span across ten different projects, are valued at a total cost of Rs 1209 crore 36 lakh, with many already completed.

The World Bank has extended its support to several critical projects in the state. Among them are water supply schemes in Khargone, Burhanpur, and Sevdha in Datia district.

The water supply project in Khargone, nearly complete, aims to provide clean water to a population of 150,000 at a cost of Rs 125 crore. Similarly, the Burhanpur project, with a budget of Rs 207 crore, is progressing rapidly, while the Sevdha project in Datia, valued at Rs 39 crore, is working to connect over 4,000 households to a reliable water supply network.

Additionally, the World Bank has provided financial assistance for several sewerage projects across the state. Completed projects in Dharampuri, Bhedaghat, and Shajapur are already benefiting thousands of residents. The Dharampuri sewerage project, costing Rs 23 crore 97 lakh, has significantly improved sanitation for over 11,000 people and has been recognized with the Scotch Award for its excellent operation.

In the tourist city of Bhedaghat, a Rs 17 crore 53 lakh project ensures proper wastewater disposal for more than 5,000 residents, contributing to the conservation of the Narmada River. In Shajapur, a completed sewerage project valued at Rs 92 crore 93 lakh is benefiting over 100,000 people.