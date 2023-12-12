Would rather die than ask something for myself: Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that it was not his job to ask for favours from the top brass of the party, adding that he'd "rather die" before asking for something for himself.
Chouhan's comments come on the back of the BJP dropping the five-time MP and four-term CM in favour of OBC leader Mohan Yadav, who was picked as the CM of Madhya Pradesh and is slated to take oath on December 13.
Earlier on Monday, Chouhan had congratulated CM-designate Mohan Yadav, and had tendered his resignation to pave the way for the new CM.
More to follow...