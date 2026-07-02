Magistrates need not record all prosecution evidence in every case: SC

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that a Magistrate is not required to hear and record the entire prosecution evidence under Section 244 of the CrPC in cases where the offence is not triable by the Magistrate.</p><p>The court set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that mandated such recording even for sessions-triable offences like murder.</p> <p>A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh held that the High Court had erred in its interpretation of Section 244 CrPC, observing that accepting such a view would lead to unnecessary duplication of evidence, with witnesses deposing on the same facts multiple times without serving any useful purpose or legal mandate.</p> <p>Section 244(1) CrPC states that in a warrant-case instituted otherwise than on a police report, the Magistrate shall hear the prosecution and take all such evidence as may be produced in its support. </p> <p>However, the apex court clarified that this provision does not apply uniformly when the case involves offences exclusively triable by a Court of Sessions.</p> <p>The July 1, 2026 ruling came in an appeal filed by Neeraj Gupta challenging a September 2, 2019 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. </p> <p>The High Court had remanded a private complaint to the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Chandigarh, directing compliance with Section 244 CrPC.</p> <p>The case stems from a verbal and physical altercation on April 12, 2007, in Chandigarh between Neeraj Gupta and his father on one side and the accused on the other. Gupta’s father fell unconscious during the incident and was declared dead at the hospital. Gupta filed complaints seeking registration of an FIR, followed by a private complaint.</p> <p>The matter was committed to the Sessions Court, which in 2010 framed charges under Section 302 IPC (murder) only against one accused, Narinder Bansal, while discharging the other two — Pardeep Kumar Bansal and Gurmail Singh. </p> <p>Aggrieved by the partial discharge, Gupta approached the High Court in revision. </p> <p>It was during this revision that the High Court passed the impugned order directing the Magistrate to record prosecution evidence.</p> <p>The apex court relied on earlier precedents, including Supdt and Remembrancer of Legal Affairs Vs Ashutosh Ghosh (1979), to underscore that a Magistrate’s role at the committal stage is limited — primarily to ascertain whether the offence is exclusively triable by the Court of Sessions, without needing to record evidence. It also referred to the description of the Magistrate’s power as a “narrow inspection hole” in Sanjay Gandhi Vs Union of India (1978).</p> <p>“If the reasoning of the High Court is accepted, a number of witnesses would be required to depose about the same set of facts and circumstances, at least twice. This may not be of any particular use, nor mandate of law,” the bench observed.</p> <p>The court set aside the High Court’s order and directed it to hear afresh both the complainant’s revision petition (seeking charges against the discharged accused) and the related petition by respondent no. 2. </p> <p>Given that charges against one accused were framed way back in 2011, the bench urged the High Court to decide the matters expeditiously, preferably within nine months.</p>