Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Magistrates need not record all prosecution evidence in every case: SC

The court set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that mandated such recording even for sessions-triable offences like murder.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtmagistrate

Follow us on :

Follow Us