Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 famous Lord Shiva shrines in India

Maha Shivratri is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the country on the 13th night and 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Considered a very auspicious day, many Lord Shiva devotees throng temples on this day and offer milk and flowers to the powerful deity. On Maha Shivratri, here's a look at the famous shrines in India where Lord Shiva appears as a fiery pillar of light.