Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 famous Lord Shiva shrines in India

Kedarnath: Situated in the Himalayan range in Uttarakhand, this shrine is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and holds immense significance in Hinduism.
Amarnath Temple: Located atop the Himalayan range, Amarnath temple attracts devotees from all over India. It is a cave temple that is dedicated to an ice stalagmite, representing Lord Shiva.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple: It is one of the most famous and holiest temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located on the western bank on the Ganges in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Brihadeeswarar Temple: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this shrine is considered one of the largest temples in the country. Located in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, this temple is renowned for its architectural grandeur and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Believed to be the protector of moon god, the Somnath Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Situated in Gujarat, this shrine is believed to be the first among them.
