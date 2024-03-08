JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Maha Shivratri 2024: 5 famous Lord Shiva shrines in India

Maha Shivratri is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the country on the 13th night and 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Considered a very auspicious day, many Lord Shiva devotees throng temples on this day and offer milk and flowers to the powerful deity. On Maha Shivratri, here's a look at the famous shrines in India where Lord Shiva appears as a fiery pillar of light.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 06:26 IST

Follow Us

Kedarnath: Situated in the Himalayan range in Uttarakhand, this shrine is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and holds immense significance in Hinduism.

Kedarnath: Situated in the Himalayan range in Uttarakhand, this shrine is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and holds immense significance in Hinduism.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Amarnath Temple: Located atop the Himalayan range, Amarnath temple attracts devotees from all over India. It is a cave temple that is dedicated to an ice stalagmite, representing Lord Shiva.

Amarnath Temple: Located atop the Himalayan range, Amarnath temple attracts devotees from all over India. It is a cave temple that is dedicated to an ice stalagmite, representing Lord Shiva.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: It is one of the most famous and holiest temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located on the western bank on the Ganges in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple: It is one of the most famous and holiest temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located on the western bank on the Ganges in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

Brihadeeswarar Temple: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this shrine is considered one of the largest temples in the country. Located in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, this temple is renowned for its architectural grandeur and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Brihadeeswarar Temple: Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this shrine is considered one of the largest temples in the country. Located in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, this temple is renowned for its architectural grandeur and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Credit: X/@tskrishnan

Believed to be the protector of moon god, the Somnath Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Situated in Gujarat, this shrine is believed to be the first among them.

Believed to be the protector of moon god, the Somnath Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Situated in Gujarat, this shrine is believed to be the first among them.

Credit: Somnath Trust

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 March 2024, 06:26 IST)
India NewsTemplesMahashivratri

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT