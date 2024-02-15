JOIN US
india

'Mahabharat' actor Nitish Bharadwaj alleges his estranged IAS wife 'abducted' his daughters

Bharadwaj alleged that he was being subjected to 'mental torture', and said his daughters were taken out from a boarding school without his knowledge and were sent to an unknown place.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 15:37 IST

Follow Us

Bhopal: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his role of Lord Krishna in television serial Mahabharat, has submitted a complaint to the police alleging that his estranged IAS officer wife has abducted his two daughters and not letting him meet them, a senior official said.

Bharadwaj submitted the written complaint to Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayaran Chari Mishra on Wednesday, following which a probe has been initiated, he said.

In the complaint, the actor claimed that his IAS wife Smita Ghate, currently posted in Bhopal, was not allowing him to meet his daughters, and sought assistance from the police.

"We have received the complaint from Nitish Bharadwaj that he is not being allowed to meet his daughters. Additional Commissioner of Police Shalini Dikshit has been asked to initiate a probe," Mishra told reporters.

Bharadwaj complained that his wife "abducted" his daughters and he was not aware of their whereabouts, police sources said. He alleged that he was being subjected to 'mental torture', and said his daughters were taken out from a boarding school without his knowledge and were sent to an unknown place, they said.

Demanding that a case of kidnapping be registered against his estranged wife, Bharadwaj said their case (of marital dispute) was pending in a family court. He claimed that the family court has given an order allowing him to meet his daughters but she is not allowing him to do so. Bharadwaj demanded the custody of his two daughters, the sources said.

When contacted, Ghate only said that she would give a statement on the matter after watching the video (of Bharadwaj on the issue) and refused to speak further.

(Published 15 February 2024, 15:37 IST)
India News Entertainment News

Follow us on

