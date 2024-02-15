'Mahabharat' actor Nitish Bharadwaj alleges his estranged IAS wife 'abducted' his daughters

Bhopal: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his role of Lord Krishna in television serial Mahabharat, has submitted a complaint to the police alleging that his estranged IAS officer wife has abducted his two daughters and not letting him meet them, a senior official said.

Bharadwaj submitted the written complaint to Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayaran Chari Mishra on Wednesday, following which a probe has been initiated, he said.

In the complaint, the actor claimed that his IAS wife Smita Ghate, currently posted in Bhopal, was not allowing him to meet his daughters, and sought assistance from the police.

"We have received the complaint from Nitish Bharadwaj that he is not being allowed to meet his daughters. Additional Commissioner of Police Shalini Dikshit has been asked to initiate a probe," Mishra told reporters.