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Mahadev app: ED attaches Rs 1,700 crore worth assets including in Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The Mahadev app was promoted by Chandrakar and his associate Ravi Uppal, both of whom hail from Chhattisgarh.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateDubaiBurj Khalifa

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