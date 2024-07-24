Maharaja Ranjit Singh Throne, stray animal attacks, ST reservation raised in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The demand to bring back the golden throne of Maharaja Ranjit Singh from the UK, the reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Assembly and stray animal management were among the issues raised during Special Mentions in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Aam Aadmi Party Member Raghav Chadha demanded that the golden throne of Maharaja Ranjit Singh - kept at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London - be brought back to India.

He said children should be taught about Maharaja Ranjit Singh's gallantry, state policies and humanity in schools.