<p>Nagpur: A student from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Maharashrta">Maharashtra </a>drowned and another went missing after venturing into the sea in Chennai, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>It was not yet known which institution the students were from and where exactly the incident occurred.</p>.<p>The Maharashtra government has appealed to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Chennai">Tamil Nadu</a> authorities to expedite the search and rescue operation.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Saturday when a group of 26 students went to the seashore.</p>.<p>Three of them entered the waters where Mayuri Chaudhari from Nagpur drowned, while Jay Patil went missing and a search was underway for him, a statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.</p>.<p>Another student, Raj Kedari, was rescued safely, it said.</p>.<p>Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has contacted the Tamil Nadu government and is overseeing relief efforts. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide immediate aid and launch a rescue operation.</p>.<p>The family members of Chaudhari and Patil have been informed. </p>