1 dead as 4-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai; 2 rescued, as many feared trapped

Mumbai: At least one person was killed after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's CBD Belapur area early on Saturday and a search operation is underway to find two others feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

Two persons were rescued after the incident that occurred at 4.50 am in Shahbaz village, they said, adding that before the building collapsed, the authorities managed to evacuate 52 residents. "The four-storey building with 13 residential units and three shops collapsed early this morning. A man and a woman who were trapped under the rubble were rescued and admitted to a hospital," Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Kailas Shinde said.

Around noon, the body of a man, identified as Mohammad Miraz, was recovered from under the debris, an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. Operation to rescue others is still underway, he said.

According to the municipal commissioner, the collapsed building was just 10 years old. Talking to PTI, NMMC's divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said, "Some residents had noticed cracks in the building and alerted the authorities about it. The fire brigade team reached the spot and evacuated 52 residents, including 13 children, from the building. Shortly thereafter, the structure collapsed."