10-yr-old boy dies after falling in bucket of water in Navi Mumbai

He accidentally fell into the bucket and started choking, an official from Panvel town police station said quoting the information given by the boy's parents.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 07:12 IST

Thane: A 10-year-old boy died after falling into a bucket filled with water at his house in Navi Mumbai township here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the boy was playing near the water-filled bucket in the house located at Palaspe village in Panvel area.

He accidentally fell into the bucket and started choking, an official from Panvel town police station said quoting the information given by the boy's parents.

The boy was then rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, he said.

