<p>Mumbai: At least 11 persons, most of them workers, were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Friday, police said.</p><p>The explosion took place at the Dr Khan Industrial Consultants (DKIC) unit located at Lote Parshuram MIDC (chemical zone), around 250 km from Mumbai, police said.</p><p>DKIC is a leading manufacturer of various speciality silica based chemicals and chemical intermediates and caters to a wide array of industries ranging from steel, textile, paints and electronics.</p><p>The injured have been admitted to local hospital, police said, adding they are probing the cause of the accident.</p>