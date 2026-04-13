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11 killed in head-on collision between cement mixer, Eeco van near Kalyan

While crossing the Panjar bridge, the van collided with a cement mixer of Ashok Leyland (No. MH-12 TV-3660) coming from the opposite direction.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:16 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 11:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentKalyan

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