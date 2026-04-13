<p>Mumbai: In a tragic incident, 11 persons were killed following a head-on collision involving a cement mixer and an Eeco van in Thane district on Monday. </p><p>The accident took place between 1100 to 1130 hrs off the Raita village on the National Highway 61 which connects Kalyan in Thane district to the Ahilyanagar district. </p><p>The black-and-yellow Eeco vehicle (No. MH-05 GA-0529) was carrying residents from Murbad who were on their way to Kalyan. While crossing the Panjar bridge, the van collided with a cement mixer of Ashok Leyland (No. MH-12 TV-3660) coming from the opposite direction.</p><p>“The incident in which 11 people lost their lives in a horrific accident on National Highway 61 is extremely tragic. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of these families. We are in contact with the local administration,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. </p>.Shrikant Shinde kicks off Maharashtra rural tour as Shiv Sena begins early push for 2029 Lok Sabha polls.<p>Nine of the 11 deceased were identified as Prashant alias Bablu Rupesh Chandane, Bhushan Ghorpade, Jija Govinda Kembari, Ananta Pawar, Deepak Gavli, Ganpat Jainu Madhe, Sneha Mohpe, Mansi Mohpe, and Prathamesh Mohpe.</p><p>“This incident has spread grief across the state and we all share in the grief of the families of the deceased. May their souls rest in peace, this is our prayer to God,” said state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said. </p><p><strong>Overloading matter of concern: minister </strong></p><p>According to preliminary information, the vehicle in question was carrying 11 passengers while its authorized capacity was 5+1, which is a matter of great concern. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway,” said Sarnaik. </p><p>The state's Motor Transport Department is continuously taking strict action against illegal passenger transport. “However, it is imperative for citizens to act responsibly to avoid such accidents. It is a humble request to avoid traveling in illegal and overcrowded vehicles, and to prioritize safe and regular travel,” added Sarnaik.</p><p>The impact was so severe that the Eeco car was completely mangled, leaving passengers with no chance of escape. While 11 died on spot, person sustained critical injuries and has been rushed to a nearby hospital.</p><p>As soon as the accident took place, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the Titwala police. </p><p>“So far, we can confirm that 11 persons have died in the accident involving Eeco and the cement-mixer,” said Police Inspector Anil Lad. </p><p>The exact cause behind the collision is not yet known and is not yet established as to who was at fault. Whether it was negligence or overspending is being checked. </p>