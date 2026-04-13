<p>Thane: Eleven people were killed and two severely injured after a van collided with a cement mixer on a bridge in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra's </a>Thane district on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The fatal crash occurred around 10.45 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police told PTI.</p>.3 people died in car accident near Karnataka's Shiradi Ghat.<p>The van heading to Murbad from Kalyan collided head-on with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction, he said.</p>.<p>At least 11 occupants of the van have died, and two injured have been shifted to the central hospital at Ulhasnagar, Murbad tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said.</p>.<p>Six of the victims have been identified, and the process of identifying the others is underway, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>The deceased included eight men and three women, he said.</p>.<p>Following the accident, traffic was affected on the road from Kalyan to Ahilyanagar for a few hours. The stretch has now been cleared, he said.</p>