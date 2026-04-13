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11 killed, two injured as van collides with cement mixer in Thane district

The fatal crash occurred around 10.45 am on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, an official from the district rural police told PTI.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThane

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