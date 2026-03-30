Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

11 Maharashtra's Thane residents cheated with fake housing scheme; credentials misused for transactions

The accused lured the complainant and others by offering MHADA flats at a low price and collected money from them over the last two years.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 05:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimescamhousing scheme

Follow us on :

Follow Us