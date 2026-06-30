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Homeindiamaharashtra

11-year-old dead after tree falls on school bus in Mumbai amid rains

The incident occurred on Road No. 11 in Chembur. The 12 children inside the bus were safely rescued by the bus conductor and local citizens.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:04 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:04 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrapeepal treeSchool busChembur

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