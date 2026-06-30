11-year-old dead after tree falls on school bus in Mumbai amid rains

<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy died and four others were injured when a tree was uprooted and fell on a school bus carrying a dozen children in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> on Tuesday. </p><p>The incident occurred on Road No. 11 in Chembur. The 12 children inside the bus were safely rescued by the bus conductor and local citizens.</p>.<p>Out of them, 4 students sustained minor injuries, while one boy was seriously injured. The injured students have been admitted to Zen Hospital for further treatment. </p><p>The critically injured student, Vihan Shrivastav died in the hospital. </p>.Watch: Man riding on two-wheeler collapses on road after tree branch snaps, falls on him in Bengaluru.<p>Shrivastav was struck in the bus because of the impact.</p><p>Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde visited the spot and then the Zen Hospital to meet with the victims' families.</p><p>"This was painful. I came here as a mother. The parents were speechless,” she said, adding that the BMC has informed all the trees on the road were trimmed, but locals told me that they had complained about dangerous trees. “If there was inaction, we will look into it. We want all old trees to be audited. What we know is that the trees were trimmed, but a thorough audit is necessary. We have raised this demand multiple times," she said and noted that if anyone is at fault they will not be spared. </p>