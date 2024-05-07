11-year-old Pune boy dies during cricket match with friends after ball hits his genitals

In a shocking incident, an 11-year old boy died after a cricket ball struck his genitals. The incident happened in Pune’s Lohegaon area last week, several publications reported.
The deceased was identified as Shambhu Kalidas Khandve alias Shaurya. Shaurya was playing cricket with his friends. He was apparently bowling when the batter’s shot directly hit his private parts.
Due to the severe impact of the blow, Shaurya fell to the ground and collapsed in immense pain. The entire incident was caught in a CCTV video.
In the video, it can be further seen that Saurya’s friends rushed to his aid in an attempt to revive him, however the boy remained unconscious. People rushed to the spot and took Shaurya to a nearby hospital, however he could not be saved and was declared dead by the doctors shortly after his arrival at the hospital.
The Airport Police Station has registered a case of accidental death following the tragedy.
Published 07 May 2024, 09:53 IST