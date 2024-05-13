12 killed, over 70 injured after huge billboard collapse during a dust storm in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 12 people were killed and more than 70 people sustained injuries while many others were feared trapped when a big hoarding collapsed near a petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar in Mumbai was a massive dust-storm hit the financial capital of India on Monday evening and its suburbs.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident.

The Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed three deaths.

So far 62 persons have been rescued of which three have been pronounced dead on admission in hospitals while several others are still feared trapped.

The sudden dust-storm, winds, showers also affected the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai - one of the busiest airports in Asia - was affected for around an hour.

The sudden change in weather was witnessed in the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

There were incidents of uprooting of trees as well.

In a separate incident, an under-construction metal parking tower also collapsed on a road off a warehouse ay the Barkat Ali Nala in Wadala during the storm.

In the Ghatkopar incident, over 100-foot iron hoarding - which is dubbed as one of the biggest in Mumbai-MMR - collapsed because of the strong winds and crashed off on a petrol pump and neighbouring houses in the Chheda Nagar area Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar.

The rescue operations were taking time as the debris was being lifted by cranes and manually as gas-cutters are difficult to be used because of the petrol pump and gas station.