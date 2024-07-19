12 Naxalites killed in Gadchiroli carried bounty of Rs 86 lakh on their heads

Mumbai: The 12 Naxalites who were killed in an encounter along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border carried a bounty of Rs 86 lakh on their heads, said the police.
Because of the successful operation, the entire Korchi-Tipagad & Chatgaon-Kasansur Dalams have been wiped out, Gadchiroli district’s SP Neelotpal said.
The operation was launched based on intelligence that the 12 to 15 members of Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur joint Local Organisation Squad (LOS) were camping in the forest area near Wandoli village, to carry out subversive activities in the backdrop of upcoming Naxals Week (July 28 - August 3).
Accordingly, seven units of anti-Maoist C-60 squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje were immediately sent to the area.
"During combing operations, they were fired upon by the Maoists. During a retaliation by the C-60 teams, the Maoists fled into the dense forest. After the exchange of fire, searching of the area led to recovery of seven male and five female Maoist bodies,” officials said.
The operation was carried out under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxalite Operations) Sandeep Patil, Deputy Inspector General (Gadchiroli Range) Ankit Goyal and Superintendent of Police (Gadchiroli) Neelotpal, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Yatish Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Kumar Chintha, Additional Superintendent of Police ( Aheri) M Ramesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje.
Three senior cadres of the rank of Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) along with five Area Committee Members (ACM) and four Dalam members were neutralised in the operations.
The three DVCMs killed during the operation were identified as Yogesh Davsingh Tulavi alias Narendra alias Niringsay (36), Vishal Kulle Atram alias Laxman alias Saradu (43), Pramod Lalsay Kachlami alias Dalpat (31).
They were wanted in a series of encounters, arson, murders, and attempted murders.
Eleven firearms including seven automatic weapons, including three AK-47s, two INSAS, one Carbine, and one SLR, large amounts of Maoist literature, explosives, detonators, a Barrel grenade launcher, and other belongings, have also been recovered.
Sub-inspector Satish Patil of C-60 and two C-60 personnel - Shankar Potavi and Vivek Shingole - sustained bullet injuries during the operation and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur.
Published 18 July 2024, 22:05 IST