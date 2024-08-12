Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

12-year-old boy kills self in Thane

The boy, studying in a school in Kalyan, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 07:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: A 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kalyan town, they said adding a suicide note was recovered from the spot and it was being examined.

The contents of the note were not yet disclosed.

The boy, studying in a school in Kalyan, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 07:16 IST
MaharashtraThaneSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT