12-year-old Pune boy falls into river; search on

The incident took place at a bridge near Poona Hospital in the Sadashiv Peth area of the city and Fire Brigade personnel have launched a search for him, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 20:21 IST

Pune: A 12-year-old boy fell into the Mutha river in Pune city on Monday evening and was feared drowned, according to Fire Brigade officials.

The incident took place at a bridge near Poona Hospital in the Sadashiv Peth area of the city and Fire Brigade personnel have launched a search for him, they said.

As per eyewitnesses, the boy, who was in a school uniform and carrying a bag, was sitting at the edge of the bridge when he suddenly fell into the river at around 5 pm.

"Two teams of the fire department have commenced a search operation for the boy," said an official.

Published 29 July 2024, 20:21 IST
