Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

13 child marriages prevented during Akshaya Tritiya

As Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most favourable muhurats for weddings, authorities said the risk of child marriages rises, particularly during mass ceremonies.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 April 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtrachild marriage

Follow us on :

Follow Us