<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Women and Child Development (WCD) Department prevented 13 child marriages on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (April 19), a day when such cases typically spike due to the day’s auspiciousness.</p><p>As Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most favourable muhurats for weddings, authorities said the risk of child marriages rises, particularly during mass ceremonies.</p> .Eight-year-old boy prevents child marriage of his friend in Rajasthan's Bundi.<p>“We managed to prevent 13 child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya,” said Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, on Tuesday.</p><p>Ahead of the occasion, Bordikar chaired a virtual review meeting attended by senior officials, including the WCD Secretary, Commissioner, District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and other stakeholders, directing them to remain vigilant and enforce strict preventive measures.</p><p>A large-scale awareness campaign was carried out across districts, talukas, and villages. Through District Child Protection Units, Childline 1098, anganwadi workers, Village Child Protection Committees, and NGOs, authorities organised kirtans, street plays, rallies, and poster campaigns to highlight the harmful effects of child marriage.</p> .<p>“Oath-taking programmes were also conducted to spread awareness at the household level,” Bordikar said.</p><p>Officials reiterated legal provisions, warning that marriages involving girls below 18 years and boys below 21 years are punishable. Marriage hall owners, priests, band operators, and even relatives facilitating such ceremonies were cautioned about legal action.</p><p>The 13 prevented cases were reported from across districts: Raigad (1), Ahilyanagar (5), Buldhana (1), Yavatmal (2), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (1), Dharashiv (2), and Parbhani (1). A formal case has been registered in one instance in Yavatmal.</p><p>Officials said the coordinated effort has sent a strong message against the social evil of child marriage across the state.</p>