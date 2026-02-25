<p>Mumbai: Around 10 to 15 lakh people are expected to converge in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai during the weekend for the Hind‑di‑Chadar commemoration to mark the 350th anniversary of martyrdom Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh gurus. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the event scheduled for 28 February-1 March 2026. </p><p>The congregation will be held at the Corporate Park in Sector-29 in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. </p><p>Guru Tegh Bahadur (1 April 1621 – 11 November 1675), a principled and fearless warrior, a learned spiritual scholar and a poet was executed at the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. </p><p>The Belapur-based Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office is coordinating the preparations. </p><p>The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has intensified road repairs and cleanliness drives due to the anticipated footfall of over five lakh devotees from across the state.</p><p>Additionally, drinking water facilities and temporary toilets are being set up in the area. </p><p>The Navi Mumbai police have also drawn up a detailed traffic management plan.</p><p>Thirty designated parking sites have been identified, and a temporary bridge is being constructed at Kopra to facilitate movement.</p><p>A dedicated pedestrian pathway is also being created from the designated state transport and bus drop-off points to the main venue. </p><p>Since nearly 25,000 heavy vehicles ply daily in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority area, traffic regulation is being coordinated with the district administration, police and related agencies.</p><p>Police will maintain strict security with the help of CCTV surveillance, a central control room and volunteers deployed across the venue.</p><p>Temporary health facilities are also being created in Kharghar and neighbouring areas. Special emphasis has also been laid on sanitation, water supply, electricity and lighting arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the visitors.</p><p>The Sikh community is also creating ‘langar’ facilities for the pilgrims. </p>