Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

164 tourists from Maharashtra stranded in West Asia return home: Shiv Sena

In a statement on Tuesday, Shinde's office had said that two flights carrying stranded Maharashtra residents would take off for Mumbai from the UAE's Fujairah Airport at 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 06:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 06:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraEknath ShindeWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us