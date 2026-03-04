<p>Mumbai: A total of 164 tourists from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict have returned home in two flights arranged by Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>, a Shiv Sena functionary said on Wednesday.</p><p>Two aircraft carrying 76 and 88 tourists landed here Tuesday night. These included 84 students from the Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies and residents from Thane, Ahilyanagar and Pune, he said.</p><p>The special fights were arranged by Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, the party leader said.</p>.West Asia crisis | MEA sets up special control room to assist Indians.<p>In a statement on Tuesday, Shinde's office had said that two flights carrying stranded Maharashtra residents would take off for Mumbai from the UAE's Fujairah Airport at 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm.</p><p>"The Shiv Sena was successful in bringing back many residents from Maharashtra who were stranded in Dubai," Shinde said in a post on X, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their leadership.</p><p>He further said it gave satisfaction to give relief to the residents who were under tremendous pressure.</p>