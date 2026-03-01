<p>Mumbai: At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others were injured in a massive blast at an explosives manufacturing unit at Raulgaon in Katol district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> on Sunday. </p><p>Some of those who sustained injuries are critical. </p><p>The blast took place at the SBL Energy Ltd's factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer at Katol, around 50 kms away from Nagpur city. </p><p>The blast took place around 0700 hrs.</p><p>The blast could be heard several kilometres even as smoke billowed out of the ill-fated company. </p><p>Nagpur district administration, police and disaster management officials and units immediately reached the spot.</p>.Andhra cracker unit blast: Death toll rises to 21 overnight.<p>Among those killed include a large number of women. </p><p>Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar and Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar have rushed to the spot to oversee the investigations. </p><p>The injured persons have been shifted to Nagpur city for treatment.</p><p>Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDR), Chief Controller of Explosives of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) have rushed to the spot. </p><p>“The incident of the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district is extremely unfortunate and tragic,” said Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a>, who is also the state Home Minister.</p><p>Fadnavis ordered a thorough investigation into this incident.</p><p>State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also the Nagpur Guardian Minister, is overseeing the relief operations. </p><p>“So far, 17 people have lost their lives in this accident, and information has been received that 18 people have been injured,” said Bawankule.</p><p>“The District Collector and Superintendent of Police have reached the incident site immediately. NDRF and SDRF teams are also at the site. Teams from PESO and DISH have arrived. Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives,” said Fadnavis. </p><p>Katol MLA Chandrasing Thakur rushed to the factory. “It is a serious incident. Prima facie, it appears to be because of negligence and flouting of safety norms,” he said. </p><p>SBL is considered to be one of the manufacturers and suppliers of industrial and mining explosives in India.</p>