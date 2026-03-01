Menu
17 dead, many injured as massive blast tears through Nagpur’s Katol factory

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Ltd's factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer at Katol, around 50 kms away from Nagpur city.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 05:05 IST
Published 01 March 2026, 05:05 IST
