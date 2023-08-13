17 die in hospital in Maharashtra's Thane; relatives of deceased protest

In a shocking incident, 17 patients have died in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane city leading to massive protests on Sunday.

Thane is the home district of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, located in the Thane-Belapur Road, is run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Initial reports said of the 17 patients, 13 were in the ICU.

There were protests by relatives of patients.

Local activists of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Raj Thackeray-led MNS and Sharad Pawar-led NCP had demanded immediate action against hospital authorities.

NCP leader and former minister Dr Jitendra Awhad has flagged the issue of mismanagement in the hospital a couple of days ago. “It is shocking that 17 patients have died,” he said.

More details are awaited.