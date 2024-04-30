17-year-old girl raped by 2 persons in Palghar; her parents among 16 booked

Palghar: A 17-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district was allegedly raped by two persons on different occasions under the pretext of marriage following which she became pregnant and had two children, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the girl's complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against 16 persons, including the two alleged rapists, the victim's parents and two doctors, on various charges, they said.

Some persons have also been detained, the police said without giving more details.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, who is a resident of Nallasopara area, two persons lured her since 2021 on the promise of marriage and allegedly raped her repeatedly on separate occasions, an official from Achole police station said.