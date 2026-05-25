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Homeindiamaharashtra

18 dead in 24 hours after multiple road accidents across Maharashtra

In one of the accidents, eight persons were killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) plunged into a nearly 900-foot-deep gorge.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsRoad accidents

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