<p>Mumbai: “The incident at the explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district is extremely unfortunate and tragic,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The CM ordered a thorough investigation into this incident.</p>.<p>Additionally, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.</p>.<p>Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDR), Chief Controller of Explosives of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) rushed to the spot.</p>.Nagpur factory blast: Incident took place at the packing area, investigation ongoing to determine cause.<p>Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar and Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Dr Harssh Poddar arrived at the spot to oversee the investigation.</p>.<p>State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also the Guardian Minister of Nagpur, is overseeing the relief operations.</p>.<p>Reacting to the incident, Katol MLA, Chandrasing Thakur, said, “It is a serious incident. Prima facie, it appears to be due to negligence and flouting of safety norms.”</p>.<p>While the exact cause of the blast remains unknown, police noted that the factory, which spans over 225 acres, produces a wide range of materials, including detonators and emulsion explosives.</p>