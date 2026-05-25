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Homeindiamaharashtra

18-year-old dies by suicide over NEET-UG paper leak in Latur, claims father; cops launch probe

According to the police, Maithili Ashok Sonwane, of Gondegaon village, allegedly hanged herself from a tree at their farm on the morning of May 16.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNEETSuicide

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