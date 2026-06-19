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18-year-old POCSO accused gets temporary bail to take NEET retest

The court granted four-day temporary bail to him, who is lodged in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, on rape charges.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 04:58 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

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