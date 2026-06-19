18-year-old POCSO accused gets temporary bail to take NEET retest

<p>A special POCSO court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>granted an 18-year-old man to take NEET retest which is scheduled on June 21. </p><p>The court granted four-day temporary bail to him, who is lodged in Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, on rape charges. </p><p>The temporary bail was granted by the court from June 18 to June 21 on a bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of a like amount.</p><p>The man has to surrender in front of the authorities before 2 pm on June 22. </p>.Education Minister Pradhan chairs review meeting to assess re-NEET exam preparations.<p>The 18-year-old has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.</p><p>Advocate Kapil Vishwas Zodge, appearing for the accused, argued that the criminal justice system aims to facilitate the rehabilitation of convicted offenders and incarcerated individuals, and the young man deserved an opportunity to appear for the medical entrance test to rectify his mistakes.</p><p>Special Public Prosecutor Chaitrali Panshikar opposed the temporary bail plea. Panshikar cited the serious nature of the allegations against the man. </p><p>The prosecution suggested that the accused should only be allowed to appear for the exam under police escort for a single day.</p><p>Taking note of the higher secondary exam certificate and the provisional NEET admit card produced by the defence, the court remarked that there were “perspicuous valid grounds” to release the accused on temporary bail.</p><p>“So far as apprehensions of the prosecution side are concerned, those can be addressed by putting requisite conditions,” the Judge noted.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>