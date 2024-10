19 members of a family booked for duping siblings of over Rs 1 crore in cryptocurrency scheme

As per the complaint, the accused, Sabir Yakub Ghachi (50), Shakir Yakub Ghachi (45), Ruhiha Shakir Ghachi (39) and several other family members convinced the victim to invest in a cryptocurrency scheme, promising up to 12 times the returns on the invested amount, the police official said.