2 booked for organising bullock-cart race in Navi Mumbai without permission

PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 10:01 IST
Thane: Police have registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly organising a bullock-cart race in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai without permission and causing injuries to a man during the event, an official said on Wednesday.

The event was organised between 10 am and 4 pm on May 19 at Nere village in Panvel taluka without due permission from the authorities, the official from Panvel taluka police station said.

During the race, a bullock cart rider operated the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. As a result, the cart hit an 18-year-old man, who fell and suffered serious head injuries, he said.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against the race organiser and an unidentified cart rider under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), the official said.

Published 22 May 2024, 10:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

