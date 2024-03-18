JOIN US
india maharashtra

2 boys drown in open water tank at public garden in Mumbai

The children would have fallen into the tank as the lid was left open and the opening was covered with thin layers of cloth.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 10:55 IST

Mumbai: Two boys drowned in an open water tank in a public garden in central Mumbai and their bodies were recovered on Monday, police said.

Brothers Arjun (4) and Ankush Waghari (5) drowned in a water tank at Maharshi Karve Garden in Wadala on Sunday night, an official from RAK Marg police station said.

According to the police, the boys, who lived in the locality, had come to the garden to play and went missing.

The parents lodged a missing person's complaint later in the night after they couldn't find the boys despite an extensive search, the official said.

The children would have fallen into the tank as the lid was left open and the opening was covered with thin layers of cloth, he said.

"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway," senior inspector Mahadev Nimbalkar of RAK police station said.

(Published 18 March 2024, 10:55 IST)
