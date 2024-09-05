Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Three labourers killed in slab collapse at under-construction building

Fire brigade teams were checking if more labourers were trapped underneath.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 09:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Three labourers were killed and as many injured after a portion of a slab at an under-construction building collapsed here on Thursday, civic officials said.

The incident occurred around 12.10 pm in Govind Nagar locality of Malad (East). A portion of the 20th floor slab of the 23-storey building collapsed, said an official.

Fire brigade teams were checking if more labourers were trapped underneath, he added. The injured labourers were rushed to MW Desai Hospital. Two of them were in ICU and another was admitted in the orthopedic ward.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2024, 09:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT