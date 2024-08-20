2 nursery kids 'sexually assaulted': School principal among 3 suspended; parents stage rail blockade over incident

Thane: The management of a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district has suspended its principal and two staffers in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of two girls, while angry parents of the school children have been staging a blockade since Tuesday morning at the local railway station seeking stringent action against the accused.

Hundreds of irate parents and local citizens came onto the tracks at the Badlapur railway station around 8 am and blocked the path of trains to draw the administration's attention to their demand.

The protest has affected the movement of trains on up and down routes since around 8 am.

On August 17, the police arrested a school attendant at the school for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years.

As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school. The girls had told their parents that the attendant touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was filed, and a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.