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2005 'fake' encounter of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh: Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 22 persons

The special court, while acquitting the accused, had observed that the prosecution failed to establish a cogent case to suggest there had been any conspiracy to kill Shaikh and the others
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewsBombay High Court

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