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2006 Malegaon blasts case reached dead end: Bombay High Court raps NIA for overlooking evidence

The high court’s order on Wednesday left unanswered the question of who was responsible for the explosions that claimed 31 lives.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:43 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraBombay High CourtMalegaon blast case

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