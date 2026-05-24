Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

2008 railway exam assault: Raj Thackeray's role in instigating attack not proved, says court

The CD containing the alleged speech of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Thackeray was never produced or proved in court
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraRaj Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us