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2016 teachers' assault case: Court rejects discharge plea of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

The incident took place on July 29, 2016, at an Urdu medium school of the city civic body in the Vakola area.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 08:06 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

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