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2019 mud attack on engineer: Nitesh Rane convicted, jailed for one-month; allowed to approach higher courts

It may be recalled, Rane, on July 4, 2019, had summoned engineer Prakash Shedekar to inspect the four-lane work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtrajailNHAINitesh Rane

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