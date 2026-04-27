2019 mud attack on engineer: Nitesh Rane convicted, jailed for one-month; allowed to approach higher courts

<p>Mumbai: In yet another embarrassment to Devendra Fadnavis-headed BJP-led Maha Yuti government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra</a>’s Fisheries and Ports Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitesh-rane">Nitesh Rane</a> has been sentenced to a jail term of one month and Rs 1 lakh fine for pouring mud on an engineer of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highways-authority-of-india">National Highways Authority of India</a> (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nhai">NHAI</a>) in 2019.</p><p>Nitesh is the son of BJP MP Narayan Rane, former chief minister and former leader of opposition in the Legislative Council.</p><p>The local court in the Sindhudurg district found the Kankavli BJP MLA guilty of assaulting a public servant and preventing them from performing their official duties.</p><p>Although 29 other accused in the case were acquitted, the court convicted Rane.</p><p>However, the court suspended the sentence by one month to enable him to approach higher courts.</p><p>“Even though Nitesh Rane's intention was to raise a voice against the poor quality of work and inconvenience faced by the people, he was not supposed to humiliate or insult a public servant in public," Additional Sessions Judge V S Deshmukh said. </p>.<p>In a post on X, Nitesh Rane, said “Satyamev Jayate” and posted a video of the statement of the defence lawyer. </p><p>It may be recalled, Rane, on July 4, 2019, had summoned engineer Prakash Shedekar to inspect the four-lane work on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. </p><p>Upon reaching the Gadnadi bridge in Kankavli, Shedekar was questioned by Rane, Swabhiman Party mayor Sameer Nalawade and activists about mud and potholes on the highway.</p><p>Subsequently, he was tied up on the bridge, and buckets of mud were poured on him. He was told that he should experience the problems faced by common people on the road. </p><p>Based on a complaint filed with the police by him regarding this matter, a case was registered against 30 individuals, including Rane, under various sections of the law.</p>