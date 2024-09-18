26-year-old succumbs to 'work stress' four months after joining EY Pune

"Her manager would often reschedule meetings during cricket matches and assign her work at the end of the day, adding to her stress. At an office party, a senior leader even joked that she would have a tough time working under her manager, which, unfortunately, became a reality she could not escape," the mother said, adding that her daughter would also often work late into the night and on weekends.

"Anna confided in us about the overwhelming workload, especially the tasks assigned verbally, beyond the official work. I would tell her not to take on such tasks, but the managers were relentless. She worked late into the night, even on weekends, with no opportunity to catch her breath," the mother said.

She also recounted an instance when the girl was given a task at night with a deadline set for the next morning.

"Her assistant manager once called her at night with a task that needed to be completed by the next morning, leaving her with barely any time to rest or recover. When she voiced her concerns, she was met with the dismissive response: ‘You can work at night; that’s what we all do’," she claimed.

The mother continued, describing her daughter's worsening condition.

"Anna would return to her room utterly exhausted, sometimes collapsing on the bed without even changing her clothes, only to be bombarded with messages asking for more reports. She was putting in best efforts, working very hard to meet the deadlines. She was a fighter to the core, not someone to give up easily. We told her to quit, but she wanted to learn and gain new exposure. However, the overwhelming pressure proved too much even for her."

She also accused the firm of 'glorifying overwork' and added that her daughter who was new to the 'organisation, location, and language' felt 'overwhelmed' by 'assigned and unassigned tasks.'

"Anna was a young professional. Like many in her position, she did not have the experience or the agency to draw boundaries or push back against unreasonable demands. She did not know how to say no. She was trying to probe herself in a new environment, and in doing so, she pushed herself beyond limits. And now, she is no longer with us," the mother said, adding that her daughter's death should be a wake-up call for the company.

She also claimed that EY Pune employees had skipped her daughter's funeral, saying "This absence at such a critical moment, for an employee who gave her all to your organisation until her last breath, is deeply hurtful… After her funeral, I reached out to her managers, but received no reply. How can a company that speaks of values and human rights fail to show up for one of its own in their final moments?"

While the exact cause of death remains unclear, the email noted that in the weeks leading to her death, the 26-year-old had been complaining of 'chest constriction'.

"We took her to the hospital in Pune. Her ECG was normal, and the cardiologist came to allay our fears, telling us she wasn’t getting enough sleep and was eating very late. He prescribed antacids, which reassured us that it wasn’t anything serious," the mother said.

Perayil died on July 20.