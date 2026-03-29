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27 LPG cylinders stolen from delivery tempo in Mumbai; probe underway

The theft at Charkop in Kandivali (West) comes amid gas supply concerns due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 03:21 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 03:21 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraLPG cylinder

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