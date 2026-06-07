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28-year-old man dies, woman hospitalised after falling ill at Mumbai music concert

According to the police, the man suffered a medical emergency during the concert and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsMumbai newsmusic concertMaharahstra

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