28-year-old man dies, woman hospitalised after falling ill at Mumbai music concert

<p>Mumbai: A 28-year-old man died and a woman was hospitalised after they reportedly fell ill during an all-night music concert at Worli in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>in the early hours of Sunday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.</p><p>The incident occurred during the 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' electronic music event held at the dome facility of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, managed by the National Sports Club of India (NSCI).</p><p>According to the police, the deceased, a Mahim resident, suffered a medical emergency during the concert and was rushed by ambulance to Breach Candy Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.</p><p>In a separate incident at the same event, a 31-year-old woman complained of ill health and was shifted to Jaslok Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in a stable condition.</p>.Drug overdose deaths: Police suspect large-scale supply racket operating at Mumbai concert.<p>Preliminary inquiries suggest that both had consumed alcohol during the event. The woman told investigators that she had consumed alcohol and energy drinks before falling ill. The police said no use of narcotic substances has so far come to light, though investigations are continuing.</p><p>The body of the deceased has been sent to Nair Hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.</p><p>The Tardeo police have registered an Accidental Death Report and launched a detailed probe. Statements of event organisers, NSCI officials and other witnesses are being recorded. The police are also examining CCTV camera footage from inside the venue and analysing electronic evidence.</p><p>"The police are investigating the matter. Those responsible, if any, will face strict action. No one will be spared," Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters.</p><p>The incident has once again raised concerns about safety protocols at large music events. In April this year, two MBA students who attended a music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon died allegedly due to a drug overdose. Several persons were subsequently arrested in connection with that case.</p><p>The police said the cause of death in the Worli incident would become clear only after the post-mortem report and forensic findings are received.</p>