29-year-old man booked for ‘marrying’ minor, making her pregnant

Thane: The police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a 29-year-old man for allegedly marrying a 12-year-old girl, repeatedly raping her and making her pregnant, an official said on Friday.

The child marriage, which is illegal in the country, took place about six months ago, he said.

The man allegedly repeatedly raped the girl and impregnated her. Both the man and minor originally hail from Satara district of Maharashtra, he said.