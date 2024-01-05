JOIN US
29-year-old man booked for ‘marrying’ minor, making her pregnant

Both the man and minor originally hail from Satara district of Maharashtra. During a survey on Thursday, a local doctor from Panvel learnt that the girl was four months pregnant. He then alerted the police.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 05:27 IST

Thane: The police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a 29-year-old man for allegedly marrying a 12-year-old girl, repeatedly raping her and making her pregnant, an official said on Friday.

The child marriage, which is illegal in the country, took place about six months ago, he said.

The man allegedly repeatedly raped the girl and impregnated her. Both the man and minor originally hail from Satara district of Maharashtra, he said.

During a survey on Thursday, a local doctor from Panvel learnt that the girl was four months pregnant. He then alerted the police.

The station house officer of Khandeshwar police station said that a case has been registered against the man under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

(Published 05 January 2024, 05:27 IST)
