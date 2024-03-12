JOIN US
india maharashtra

3 dead, 1 critical after under-construction building's scaffolding collapses in Mumbai

Three workers were killed and one was critically injured after some portion of a scaffolding of an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali suburb on Tuesday.
Last Updated 12 March 2024, 11:15 IST

Mumbai: Three workers died and one is critically injured after some portion of a scaffolding of an under-construction high-rise building collapsed in the Borivli suburbs of Mumbai. 

According to the Mumbai police and civic body, the incident occurred around 1.00 pm. 

The incident took place when the labourers were working on the 16th floor of the 24-storied building coming up at Soniwadi, near the Kalpana Chawla Chowk, in Borivali West.

They were rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West where three were pronounced dead.

They were identified as Manoranjan Samaj (42), Shankar Badiya (25) and Piyush Sardar (38).

The fourth worker, Sushil Gupta (35), is critical.

