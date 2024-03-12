3 dead, 1 critical after under-construction building's scaffolding collapses in Mumbai

Mumbai: Three workers died and one is critically injured after some portion of a scaffolding of an under-construction high-rise building collapsed in the Borivli suburbs of Mumbai.

According to the Mumbai police and civic body, the incident occurred around 1.00 pm.

The incident took place when the labourers were working on the 16th floor of the 24-storied building coming up at Soniwadi, near the Kalpana Chawla Chowk, in Borivali West.

They were rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West where three were pronounced dead.

They were identified as Manoranjan Samaj (42), Shankar Badiya (25) and Piyush Sardar (38).

The fourth worker, Sushil Gupta (35), is critical.