3 more patients die at Thane civic hospital; CM Shinde visits facility, sanctions Rs 71 crore for it

Speaking to reporters later, Shinde said, “I have sanctioned Rs 71 crore for creation of more facilities at the hospital as well as at the mental hospital in Thane city, where general patients are treated. The Thane city's civil hospital is under construction hence its health services are shifted to premises of the mental hospital.” 'The bed capacity of the civil hospital was 366 and it will be increased by 100 soon. The bed capacity of the Kalwa hospital would also be increased,' said Shinde, who is the MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane district.