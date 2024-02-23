3 nurses booked for taping newborn's mouth to prevent it from crying in Maharashtra hospital

The Bhandup police in Maharashtra on Thursday booked three nurses at a BMC-run Savitribai Phule Hospital for allegedly taping a newborn's mouth in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to prevent it from crying, reported The Times Of India.

The mother of the infant, Priya Kamble, a homemaker from Badlapur, had delivered her son on May 20, 2023. She was discharged three days later and was asked to return if her son suffered any health problems.

On May 26, she rushed to hospital after the baby he turned pale, but a doctor told her the baby wouldn’t need hospitalisation as long as he was being breastfed. However, the baby continued to receive treatment at the NICU.