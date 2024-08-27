35 major mandals in Pune to hold joint Dahi Handi event to ease traffic woes

Puneet Balan, chairman of the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati temple, said, "The objective was to avoid snarls in the central part of Pune city because of Dahi Handi festivities in very chowk. When the idea was floated to the key mandals and the rationale was explained, they readily accepted the proposal."

The event will be organised at Lal Mahal Chowk near Shaniwarwada on Tuesday evening, said Balan, who took the initiative to bring the 35 major mandals together.