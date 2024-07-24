Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

38-year-old engineer jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai, search on

As per his family, he was facing a serious financial problem.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 17:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: A 38-year-old engineer, under stress due to financial worries, allegedly jumped off the Atal Setu transhoubour bridge here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Search was on for him, said an official late in the evening.

K Shriniwas, resident of Dombivli, jumped into the sea after parking his car on the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (also known as Atal Setu) around 12.30 pm, he said.

Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, the official added.

Shriniwas, who left his residence around 11.30 pm last night, had spoken to his wife and four-year-old daughter over phone hours before taking the drastic step, the official said.

As per his family, he was facing a serious financial problem.

Earlier, he had attempted suicide by drinking a floor cleaner liquid while working in Kuwait in 2023, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 July 2024, 17:14 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT