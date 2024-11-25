4 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

<p>Thane: Police have arrested a Bangladeshi couple and their son and daughter for illegally staying in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>Based on a tip, personnel of the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell raided a residence in Juhugaon on Sunday evening and apprehended the couple, who are in their 40s, and their two children aged 20 and 22.</p>.BMW hit-and-run case: Bombay High Court refuses to release accused Mihir Shah on ground of 'illegal' arrest.<p>The police did not find any valid document for their travel to and stay in India and hence, they were placed under arrest, the official from Vashi police station said.</p>.<p>The accused used to work as labourers and one of them also sold fish in the locality to earn their living, police said.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered against them under provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act, they added.</p>