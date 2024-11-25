Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

4 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

The accused used to work as labourers and one of them also sold fish in the locality to earn their living, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 09:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 09:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraArrestNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us